Defeat OPS, says Premalatha in Ramanathapuram

April 12, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Without mentioning the name of O Panneerselvam, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth said that the people of Ramanathapuram should ensure his defeat here on Friday.

Speaking at Kamudhi in favour of Jayaperumal, the AIADMK candidate contesting in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha, she said that the public should not waste their precious votes by casting to the person, who was contesting in the name of retrieving the AIADMK with the support of the cadres.

She said that the Katchatheevu islet shall be retrieved only when the AIADMK MPs were sent to the Parliament in a big way. She recalled the brave leadership qualities of late Jayalalithaa and MGR, which had kept the party intact now with Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The DMDK leader said that the AIADMK had been instrumental in providing welfare measures to the fishermen in this region and attacked the DMK for not giving any assistance to the downtrodden. The BJP was also playing double game on the Katchatheevu, when they were in power for the last 10 years. She squarely blamed both the Congress and the DMK for the fiasco.

The DMDK would strive for a train from Manamadurai to Thoothukudi via Kamudhi and Sayalkudi as it would benefit the fisherfolk in the belt to move their produce to the Port city and enhance their living standards.