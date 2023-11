Deepavali special trains to run from Chennai to Thoothukudi

November 08, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

Southern Railway is operating Deepavali special trains between Chennai Egmore and Thoothukudi via Chidambaram, Thanjavur.

Train No. 06001 Chennai Egmore–Thoothukudi superfast train will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.45 p.m. on November 10 and 12 (Friday and Sunday) and reach Thoothukudi at 12.30 p.m. the next day.

Train No. 06002 Thoothukudi-Chennai Egmore train will leave Thoothukudi at 3.30 p.m. on November 11 and 13 (Saturday and Monday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 4.45 a.m. the next day.

The train will have 1- AC two-tier coach, 1-AC three-tier coach, 1-AC three-tier economy coach, 10 - sleeper class coaches, 5 general second class coaches and 1 luggage-cum-brake van.

The train will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Kovilpatti

VB specials

Southern Railway is running additional Vande Bharat train services between Chennai and Tirunelveli to clear the Deepavali rush.

Train No. 06055 Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat will leave Chennai Egmore at 5.45 a.m. on November 10, 11, 13 and 14 (Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday) and reach Tirunelveli at 2 p.m., the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 06056 Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat will leave Tirunelveli at 3 p.m. on the same days and reach Chennai Egmore at 11.15 the same day.

The trains would stop at Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai and Virudhunagar.