Deepavali sale begins in Co-optex outlets

Updated - September 27, 2024 09:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M.S. Sangeetha inaugurated the Co-optex annual Deepavali sale at the Vengalakadai outlet on Friday. A 30% discount is on offer for all the products.  

The four Co-optex outlets in the city – Vengalakadai Street, Chithirai Street, Goripalayam and Alagappan Nagar - recorded ₹251. 56 lakh sales during last year Deepavali season. This year, the target is ₹345 lakh. 

On sale are Kanchipuram, Arani and Thirubhuvanam silk saris, a range of cotton saris from various parts of the State, export-quality quilts, aprons, table mats, curtains, and bed linen, says a press release. Online purchase can be made on www.cooptex.gov.in.  

