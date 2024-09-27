Deepavali sale begins in Co-optex outlets

Collector M.S. Sangeetha inaugurated the Co-optex annual Deepavali sale at the Vengalakadai outlet on Friday. A 30% discount is on offer for all the products.

The four Co-optex outlets in the city – Vengalakadai Street, Chithirai Street, Goripalayam and Alagappan Nagar - recorded ₹251. 56 lakh sales during last year Deepavali season. This year, the target is ₹345 lakh.