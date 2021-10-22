Madurai

Deepavali discount sale inaugurated

Collector V.Vishnu inaugurates the Deepavali special discount sale at Co-optex in Tirunelveli on Friday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Collector V. Vishnu inaugurated the Deepavali special discount sale of the products being sold by Co-optex at the Gandhimathi Showroom in Tirunelveli Junction on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the sale, Mr. Vishnu said the Co-optex, which was helping the handloom weavers of Tamil Nadu by procuring their products and selling it through their showrooms across the country for the past 86 years, had introduced a range of new dress materials including silk saris to be sold to the public at 30% special discount on the occasion of Deepavali.

The Co-optex, which had put on sale Coimbatore soft silk saris and Kancheepuram, Aarani, Thanjavur and Thirubuvanam silk saris for this festival season, had displayed cotton saris, bed-sheets, pillow covers, dhotis, lungi and towel, all in export quality, for sale.

The Co-optex, having showrooms in Tirunelveli Junction, Palayamkottai, East Car Street and North Car Street in its Tirunelveli region, had sold products worth ₹2.91 crore during ‘Deepavali 2020’ despite COVID-19. “This year, the Tirunelveli Region of the Co-optex has been given a target of selling products worth ₹5.80 crore during this festival season. Of this, sales target of Gandhimathi Showroom, which recorded the sale of products worth ₹1.93 crore, is ₹3.50 crore,” Mr. Vishnu said.

He informed that the Co-optex, in a bid to help the low and middle income group families, had introduced a 12 months-long ‘Dream Come True’ savings scheme in which the Co-optex would pay the 11th and the 12th instalments after the member paid the ten instalments. The member could purchase the products of Co-optex on maturity with 20% discount.

Tirunelveli Regional Manager of Co-optex M. Muthukumar and Co-optex officials R. Sivasubramanian, S. Ramachandran and G. Ramasubramanian were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2021 6:13:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/deepavali-discount-sale-inaugurated/article37125767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY