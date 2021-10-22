Deepavali discount sale inaugurated

Collector V. Vishnu inaugurated the Deepavali special discount sale of the products being sold by Co-optex at the Gandhimathi Showroom in Tirunelveli Junction on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the sale, Mr. Vishnu said the Co-optex, which was helping the handloom weavers of Tamil Nadu by procuring their products and selling it through their showrooms across the country for the past 86 years, had introduced a range of new dress materials including silk saris to be sold to the public at 30% special discount on the occasion of Deepavali.

The Co-optex, which had put on sale Coimbatore soft silk saris and Kancheepuram, Aarani, Thanjavur and Thirubuvanam silk saris for this festival season, had displayed cotton saris, bed-sheets, pillow covers, dhotis, lungi and towel, all in export quality, for sale.

The Co-optex, having showrooms in Tirunelveli Junction, Palayamkottai, East Car Street and North Car Street in its Tirunelveli region, had sold products worth ₹2.91 crore during ‘Deepavali 2020’ despite COVID-19. “This year, the Tirunelveli Region of the Co-optex has been given a target of selling products worth ₹5.80 crore during this festival season. Of this, sales target of Gandhimathi Showroom, which recorded the sale of products worth ₹1.93 crore, is ₹3.50 crore,” Mr. Vishnu said.

He informed that the Co-optex, in a bid to help the low and middle income group families, had introduced a 12 months-long ‘Dream Come True’ savings scheme in which the Co-optex would pay the 11th and the 12th instalments after the member paid the ten instalments. The member could purchase the products of Co-optex on maturity with 20% discount.

Tirunelveli Regional Manager of Co-optex M. Muthukumar and Co-optex officials R. Sivasubramanian, S. Ramachandran and G. Ramasubramanian were present.