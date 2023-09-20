Deepavali discount sale begins at Cooptex showroom in Virudhunagar

September 20, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Collector V. P. Jayaseelan on Wednesday inaugurated 30% special discount sale at the Cooptex showroom at Teppam Bazaar in Virudhunagar.

The special discount was being offered with the objective of increasing the sale of handloom products ahead of Deepavali, he said.

The discount was being offered on silk and cotton textiles. The showroom was selling soft silk and cotton sarees, bedsheets and pillow covers. Organic sarees, made of cotton grown without chemical fertilizers,, were good for people and also for the environment. Kancheepuram silk, Salem silk, Thirubuvanam silk, and Coimbatore soft silk sarees were also on sale.

Similarly, traditional saree varieties such as kandangi sarees, handloom sungudi sarees, Kanchi cotton sarees, Coimbatore Kora cotton sarees, and cotton sarees from Salem, Paramakudi, Dindiugul and Aruppukkottai were available. Besides, linen shirts, lungi, veshti for men, churidhar, nighties, kurti for women were on sale.

The products were also available through Cooptex portal www.cooptex.com

While the Deepavali sale recorded last year was ₹34.80 lakh, the target had been fixed at ₹65 lakh for this year, the Collector said.

