HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Deepavali discount sale begins at Cooptex showroom in Virudhunagar

September 20, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Collector V. P. Jayaseelan on Wednesday inaugurated 30% special discount sale at the Cooptex showroom at Teppam Bazaar in Virudhunagar.

The special discount was being offered with the objective of increasing the sale of handloom products ahead of Deepavali, he said.

The discount was being offered on silk and cotton textiles. The showroom was selling soft silk and cotton sarees, bedsheets and pillow covers. Organic sarees, made of cotton grown without chemical fertilizers,, were good for people and also for the environment. Kancheepuram silk, Salem silk, Thirubuvanam silk, and Coimbatore soft silk sarees were also on sale.

Similarly, traditional saree varieties such as kandangi sarees, handloom sungudi sarees, Kanchi cotton sarees, Coimbatore Kora cotton sarees, and cotton sarees from Salem, Paramakudi, Dindiugul and Aruppukkottai were available. Besides, linen shirts, lungi, veshti for men, churidhar, nighties, kurti for women were on sale.

The products were also available through Cooptex portal www.cooptex.com

While the Deepavali sale recorded last year was ₹34.80 lakh, the target had been fixed at ₹65 lakh for this year, the Collector said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.