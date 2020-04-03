Deep sea fishermen stare at heavy loss in Nagercoil

Fishermen who are returning to the shores from deep sea stay fishing during the lockdown are on the verge of facing a huge loss with no traders at fishing harbours to purchase the fishes harvested since February.

More than 500 mechanised boats from western Kanniyakumari district had set sail for deep sea stay fishing in February. The boats have started arriving in the harbours with their catch.

“Around 100 boats have already reached the shore with fishes worth about ₹12 crore and the remaining boats are on their way to the shore. In all, the boats are now carrying ₹70 crore-worth fishes. Since the fishermen ventured into the sea several weeks before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, they will suffer a huge loss if they cannot sell the fishes. Hence, the State government should make immediate arrangements to sell the fishes,” said Sunil Sabariar of Vallavilai.

MLA Mano Thangaraj said that over 6,000 mechanised boat fishermen from the district, who were involved in deep sea stay fishing, had started returning to the shore ahead of the Holy Week with their catch. Since nationwide lockdown had been clamped in view of COVID-19 outbreak, no trader would come to the fishing harbours to purchase the fishes, he added.

“Since the lockdown will prevent the traders from reaching the fishing harbours, the fishermen will be in need of a lot of ice bars to preserve the fishes until the situation normalises. Hence, the district administration should make necessary arrangements to either sell the entire catch or preserve the fishes,” Mr. Thangaraj said.

He also said the district administration should keep ready medical facilities to test the fishermen coming to the shore for COVID–19 after prolonged stay in sea.