Madurai

Dedicated wing for paediatric cases

Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre has opened a dedicated paediatric COVID-19 wing. A press release said the wing had ICU, special rooms and general wards with adequate equipment for treating children with COVID-19 infection or subsequent complications. The wing would be manned by dedicated team comprising paediatricians, paediatric intensivists, paediatric surgeons and specialists from other super-specialty departments. Hospital chairman S. Gurushankar said COVID-19 infection among children and young population had increased during the second wave. Though a majority of the infected children were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, a few might develop severe symptoms, and they required hospitalisation.


