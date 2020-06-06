Madurai

Decorators seek further relaxation

Members of Tamil Nadu Tent Dealers and Decorators Welfare Association staging a novel protest by distributing flowers to public at the Madurai Collectorate on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Tent Dealers and Decorators Association has demanded that they be allowed to continue in their vocation by relaxing the COVID-19 lockdown norms.

In a novel protest, members of the association distributed flower bunches at the Collectorate here on Friday before giving a petition to Collector T. G. Vinay.

Association district president P. Praveendas said around five lakh people in Tamil Nadu were involved in setting up decoration, providing sound and light, shamianas and tables for catering. “A majority of weddings and festivals are held in April, May, June and July. If a year has 60 muhurtams, half are held between these four months. It is difficult for us to sustain because of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions,” he said.

A majority of them had to pay rent for their offices and godowns despite nil revenue. Decorators in rural Madurai have started going for daily wage work while those in urban areas have been pawning their jewellery or taking loans with high rates of interest.

“Rats have bitten into our decorative material and destroyed some of our stuff. In order to sail through these tough times, we request the State government to allow the opening of marriage halls in areas which are not containment zones. We do not want financial assistance. Just let us do our job and we ensure to maintain physical distancing and small crowds,” he said.

He added that since the limit for conducting weddings is only 50, decorators were offering a package that involved food, make-up, decoration and small halls for ₹1 lakh. “We are making do with what we have,” he said.

