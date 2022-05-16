Madurai

Decorative terracotta bowl found in Vembakottai archaeological site

A decorated terrocotta vessel found at Vembakottai archaeological excavation site.

Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology has found a terracotta vessel at the Vembakottai archaeological excavation site.

The Site Director, Pon. Baskar, said that the fully decorated bowl was small in size. Its height was 2 cm and also the maximum diameter was 2 cm. "It looks like a toy vessel. But, its actual usage could not be ascertained as of now," he said.

Minister for Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology, Thangam Thennarasu had tweeted "a 2,000-year-old ... an attractive bowl with artistic work that withstood the test of time".


