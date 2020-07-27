Decomposed body retrieved

A highly decomposed body, suspected to be of a missing fisherman, was retrieved near Thaengaaipattinam on Monday.

Two fishermen went missing last week near Thaengaaipattinam fishing harbour after their boats capsized due to rough sea.

Antony, 68, of Mulloorthurai, who was returning to the shore on his catamaran on Thursday evening, drowned near the entry point of the harbour. Other fishermen tried to rescue him, but the rough sea and falling light made the task difficult.

The next day, Shibu, 25, of Marthandanthurai drowned when the fiberglass boat in which he was returning to the shore along with four others overturned near the same point.

Even as the fishermen were searching for the two men on Monday, a body decomposed beyond recognition was retrieved and brought to Thaengaaipattinam shore. Though it was suspected to be that of Antony, a DNA test would be conducted to confirm the identity. Search for the second body did not yield any result.

The family of the victims forwarded a petition to the Chief Minister through the district administration seeking compensation of ₹20 lakh each and government job.

The fishermen alleged that failure to remove silt accumulated near the entry point of the harbour led to the mishaps.