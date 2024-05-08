ADVERTISEMENT

Decomposed body of woman retrieved

Published - May 08, 2024 08:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoothukudi SIPCOT police retrieved a partially buried decomposed body of a woman from a water tank of a house here.

 Police said widow Asha Fairose, 44, of Ayyanadaippu Sivasakthi Nagar was living with her son Gulam Khader after her husband died six months ago. When foul smell emanated from the Asha’s house, the neighours informed the Thoothukudi SIPCOT police.

 When the police inspected the house, they found the body of Asha in a water tank, which had been partially covered with sand.

 As the police grilled Gulam Khader, he told the police that his mother passed away on May 2 and he buried her in the tank since he could not find anyone to conduct final rites.

 Since the police suspect that the Gulam might have murdered his mother, he has been taken into custody. Postmortem of the decomposed body is to be conducted at the spot on Thursday to ascertain the cause of the death.

