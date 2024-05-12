Decline in calls from students to helplines

This year, unlike previous years, NGOs working with adolescents have seen a sharp dip in distress calls from students after the release of Class XII and SSLC results.

The evaluation standards for board exams have become comparatively lenient over the past decade, alleviating the burden on students and reducing suicidal thoughts, says Dheep, an adolescent psychiatrist in Madurai.

Various initiatives launched by the State government aimed at supporting students post-examination, including Kalloori Kanavu programme under Naan Mudhalavan initiative, has helped alleviate the anxiety among students.

Taking one’s life often stems from a desperate need for acceptance, and psychiatrists attribute it to not only to students but also to parents and institutions for setting unrealistic goals. Recognising this, many counsellors have expanded their focus to include institutions and also counselling for parents.

As excessive pressure on children to achieve academic goals may trigger suicidal thoughts, many institutions through various programmes have been creating awareness among parents of the issue.

“It is crucial to recognise that students nowadays have to focus on academic pursuits amid numerous distractions,” says Sharmila Siraj, a psychoanalyst.

Initiatives by the government such as workshops and awareness programmes have been specifically designed to train teachers to handle anxiety in students who encounter difficulties in academics and has also helped bring down calls in centres like Tele-MANAS, Sneha and Speak2Us, volunteers told The Hindu.

Numerous volunteers from NGOs and helplines have conducted counselling sessions for students in both government and private schools, offering support in managing exam-related stress, fostering hope, and providing practical exam preparation strategies. This has reduced the suicidal thoughts by creating a supportive environment where students feel comfortable sharing their struggles with the counselors.

The efforts have played a crucial role in reducing the rate of suicide among students this year.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline 9375493754.)