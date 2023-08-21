‘Declare Vannikonenthal area as drought-hit and give drought relief’

August 21, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A group of farmers from Vannikonenthal area of the district submitted a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday, appealing to him to declare their region as ‘drought-hit’ after successive monsoon failure so that they could get drought relief and crop insurance benefits.

The farmers said the Vannikonenthal revenue village and nine other village panchayats, which were under Melaneelithanallur union in Tirunelveli district, became a part of Maanur union in 2019 after the creation of Tenkasi district. Since the area was a rain-shadow region and did not get sufficient rainfall, farmers of the villages were given drought relief while they were part of Melaneelithanallur union. After it was merged with Maanur union, they were neither given drought assistance nor crop insurance benefits.

Since the Tamil Nadu Government had declared 25 taluks of the State as drought-hit, the district administration should include Vannikonenthal area too in the list so that the affected farmers would get drought relief and crop insurance benefits, the petitioners said.

