After being let down by the southwest and northeast monsoons last year and with the southwest monsoon yet to begin this year, the farmers, who have suffered huge crop loss due to water scarcity, have appealed to the Tamil Nadu Government to declare the district ‘drought-hit’ as it would ensure awarding of crop loss compensation to the agriculturists.

“Since I’m witnessing the problems being faced by the farmers due to successive monsoon failure, I’ll recommend to the government to declare entire Tirunelveli district as drought-hit,” assured Collector K. P. Karthikeyan during the farmers grievances redressal meeting held here on Friday.

Raising the issue, farmer P. Perumbadaiyar of Thirukkurungudi said the district had not recorded significant rainfall during the past 18 months as the southwest and the northeast monsoons had let down the district. Consequently, the farmers had suffered huge crop loss due to paucity of water. “The Collector should recommend to the government to give crop loss compensation to the affected agriculturists”, he appealed.

After a few more farmers backed Mr. Perumbadaiyar, Dr. Karthikeyan said the monsoon failure, caused by El-Nino, had resulted in crop loss during last ‘kar’ and ‘pisanam’ paddy seasons and the agriculturists could not go in for ‘advance kar’ paddy cultivation in February as storage level in Papansam and Manimuthar dams were precarious.

“Hence, we’ll explain about the situation prevailing and recommend to the government to declare Tirunelveli a drought-hit district so that the affected agriculturists will get due compensation for their crop loss,” said Mr. Karthikeyan.

When the farmers complained about the non-disbursal of insurance benefits for crop loss, the Collector exhorted the officials to work overtime to ensure the timely disbursal of insurance benefits to the affected farmers.

“The timely disbursal of insurance benefits will be of great help to farmers for making arrangements for ensuing crop season,” the Collector said.

As farmers from Rajavallipuram area complained about the invasion of spotted deer into their farms causing extensive damage to their crops, mostly vegetables and black gram, Dr. Karthikeyan asked the officials of Forest Department to visit the affected fields to assess the damage and give compensation to them.

When the farmers complained about irregularities in getting permission for taking silt from the dry waterbodies, the Collector assured that he would look into this issue.

In his introductory remarks, Dr. Karthikeyan said banana, cultivated on over 1.40 hectare in South Valliyoor, North Valliyoor, Achchampaadu and Maavadi near Maanur, had been damaged completely in the gale that hit the area on June 7 and 8. After the officials attached to the Department of Agriculture and Revenue jointly surveyed the loss, the district administration had recommended to the government to give compensation to seven agriculturists, who had lost their crop to nature’s fury.

He also informed that desilting of Nadhiyunni, Kannadiyan, Palayam and Kodagan Channels, all falling under Tamirabharani Irrigation System, had commenced after getting the permission from Water Resources Organisation, Madurai Region.

Moreover, desilting of 31 irrigation channels under the Rural Development Department had begun and deepening of nine more channels would be taken-up soon. “All these desilting works will be completed on an outlay of ₹3.28 crore,” the Collector said.

