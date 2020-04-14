‘Declare stationery as essential items during lockdown’

MADURAI

Without stationery items like carbon paper, A4 sheets, billing material, pens and pencils, businesspersons dealing with essential commodities say that they have been unable to smoothly conduct their operations through the COVID-19 lockdown.

President of the Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association Limited S.P. Jeyaprakasam says that even for hospitals to function, one would be in need of paper for the process of billing and to ensure that doctors have case-sheets. Supplies of stationery material are fast disappearing everywhere, he says.

Having raised the issue during the meeting with Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar at World Tamil Sangam here on Monday, Mr. Jeyapraksam said that although some entrepreneurs may have the advantage of asking known stationery sellers to open their shops just for their own use, a large number of merchants will find it difficult.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce Senior President S. Rethinavelu says that with the introduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST), businesses must ensure printed bills with proper serial numbers and GST numbers.

“Most businesses only stock up the requisite amount of paper necessary for billing. Others now do not know any other way,” he says.

Secretary of the Madurai Notebook Manufacturers Association, K. Murugesan says that apart from essential stationery required for businesses, notebook manufacturers are under tremendous pressure to ensure that they too begin printing.

“Schools are expected to begin in early June due to COVID-19. Usually in April and May, notebook manufacturers get their orders and begin mass printing. This year however, business is expected to be shut for at least 40 days, leaving us to play catch-up with time," he says.

In Madurai, there are around 150 small and medium scale notebook manufacturers and just as many paper manufacturers.

“Without any production during this trying time, major businesses will suffer. Despite what we say about going digital, stationery continues to be essential in India,” he says.

President of the Madurai Paper Traders Association S. Shankar says that in today's digital world, copier paper becomes a necessity for businesses.

“Without paper supply, it will affect both the education and the talent industries of Tamil Nadu,” he says. He adds that though the State government permitted paper as an essential commodity on the morning of April 7, it withdrew its notification on the same day.

“This proves that the need for paper is understood at the Government level,” he says.

Mr. Jeyaprakasam and Mr. Murugesan say that if paper and other stationery items are sold between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. like other essential commodities, it will be a win-win for all businesses.

Collector T. G. Vinay says that permission is not going to be given for wholesalers to keep their shops open.

“We are looking to facilitate businesses right now. A decision on home delivery of stationery will be announced soon,” he says.