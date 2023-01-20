Declare Ramanathapuram as drought-hit, say farmers; seek ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 as compensation per hectare

January 20, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Demanding the Tamil Nadu government to declare Ramanathapuram district as drought hit, a majority of the farmers sought ₹20000 to ₹30,000 as compensation per hectare here on Friday.

The over two-hour long farmers’ grievances redressal meeting witnessed ruckus and on many occasions, the officials had to plead with the farmers to take their seats.

Many of the farmers expressed concern over the continued absence of the District Collector. Though the officials explained in detail about the Collector’s presence in some other official engagement, the farmers unanimously said that the officials should postpone the meeting and insisted that they would attend the meeting only if the Collector addressed them.

PA (to Collector) Agriculture Dhanuskodi said that direct purchase centres (DPC) would be opened in 72 locations and that harvester machines would be kept ready for farmers use.

Farmers from RS Mangalam, Sayalkudi and from Tiruvadanai blocks said that except for those who benefited from Vaigai water, the rest were at the receiving end as the crops had withered. With northeast monsoon failing and tanks having dried up, many chilli and cotton growers displayed the crops and demanded compensation.

Farmers from Mudukalathur block complained that low voltage issue had not been addressed by the TANGEDCO officials and as a result, the motors could not be operated to the optimum use. Thus, the crops could not get water pumped from well and other sources.

There were aplenty of encroachments in the PWD and panchayat maintained tanks. The officials should remove them and ensure that it was ready for conserving water in the next season.

District Revenue Officer A. M. Kamatchi Ganesan, who presided, assured that the agriculture department officials would carry out a survey on the damages to the crops.

A farmer Veeramani thanked the Cooperative department for disbursing crop loans to the extent of ₹250 crore in the district, which was a record of sorts.