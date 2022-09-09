Declare name of Thamirabarani as Porunai river

The name is mentioned in Sangam literature, says petitioner

An activist has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State to declare the name of Thamirabarani river as Porunai river. The name is mentioned in Sangam literature, he said.

The petitioner S.M.A. Pon Gandhimathinathan of Pudukottai in Thoothukudi district said that Porunai was a perennial river that originated from Agastyarkoodam peak of Pothigai hills in the Western ghats.

It flowed through Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts and into the Gulf of Mannar. On the banks of the river existed the Porunai civilisation, home to many Tamil grammarians like Tholkappiar, Kakkai Padiniyar and Vamanar, he said.

Ancient literature and historical data pointed to the fact that river Porunai had held a very important place in Tamil civilisation. “Porunai is the symbol of Tamil culture and civilisation. Porunai is a pure Tamil name and Thamirabarani is a Sanskritised name,” he said.

Researchers stated that there were countless inscriptions across the State, where the name of the river had been mentioned as ‘Than Poruntham’, then ‘Than Porunai’ evolved into Thamira Porunai and Thamirabarani, he said.

He said that the State government had set up a committee to change the names of places to their pure Tamil names. Steps should also be taken to declare the name of Thamirabarani river as Porunai river as the demand was a fair one.

The petitioner said that he made a representation to the State government. Since the representation was not considered, he filed the petition before the court, he said.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought a response from the State government in the case. The court adjourned the hearing by two weeks.