Declare Kadaladi, Kamudi, Mudukalathur as drought-hit: farmers

December 26, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamizhaga Vaigai Paasana Vivasayigal Sangam have demanded the Tamil Nadu government to declare Kadaladi, Mudukalathur and Kamudi blocks as drought-hit and give them ₹ 30,000 as compensation here on Monday.

The members led by Sangam president M.S.K. Packianathan submitted a memorandum to Collector Johny Tom Varghese.

Speaking to reporters, he said that many areas in the district had been severely hit that the crops had withered. In Kamudi, the plants had burnt due to high mercury levels. Just before the harvest time, the crops had been destroyed. The government should immediately order an inspection by a team of agriculture officials and submit the extent of damages, he said.

The farmers had spent a minimum of ₹ 32,000 per acre in raising the crops and at this stage it had been destroyed, he said. The Collector had assured to look into the issue and directed the Joint Director (Agriculture) to carry out an inspection, he added.

