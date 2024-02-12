February 12, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Amalorpava Matha Sodality Against Liquor has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to declare Good Friday a ‘Dry Day’ by closing liquor shops from this year.

In a petition submitted to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday, members of the forum, led by its president A. Selvaraj of Uvari, said the Lent season for Christians would start with ‘Ash Wednesday’, which fell on February 14 this year, and would culminate on Good Friday, the day on which Jesus Christ was crucified. The day was observed across the world with reverence by Christians who avoid meat and other merriments during the Lent season.

The petitioners said they had also sent this appeal to Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, Chairman of State Minorities Commission S. Peter Alphonse and Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee Masthan.

“Even though Mr. Peter Alphonse had made this appeal on March 3, 2022, the government did not act of it citing various reasons. Hence, we renew this appeal again to the Chief Minister, to whom we have sent a petition separately,” said Rev. Fr. Jayanthan, director of Amalorpava Matha Sodality Against Liquor of Tuticorin RC Diocese.

Similar petitions were also submitted to the Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari Collectors on Monday during the weekly grievance redress meeting.

