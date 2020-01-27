Declare Cauvery delta region as protected agricultural zone: PMK

SIVAKASI

Tamil Nadu State Assembly should pass a resolution declaring Cauvery Delta region as a Protected Agricultural zone to safeguard the foodgrains bowl of the State, Pattali Makkal Katchi leader, Anbumani Ramadoss, said.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Dr. Anbumani said that hydrocarbon projects would ruin the Delta region. After granting four licences for hydrocarbon extraction in 3,200 sq km in five Delta districts. Now announcement of granting licence for the fifth project covering 4,500 sq km has been made.

Stating that he himself has spoken against the Hydrocarban projects in Tamil Nadu with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and having raised the issue in the Parliament also several times, he said the only way to protect the Delta region was through a legislation declaring the Delta Region as a Protected Agricultural Zone where only agriculture and agri-related industries alone should be allowed.

To a question about several gram panchayats in Delta region having passed resolution against the Hydrocarbon project, Dr. Anbumani said that the government should respect the sentiments of the people.

Gram sabha meetings are recognised by the Constitution and their resolutions should be respected, he added.

Dr. Anbumani opposed imposing public examination on students of 5th class. Under the Right to Education Act, mandatory 100% pass up to 8th class was assured. However, the Centre had brought a change and thereby recommended that students of class 5 and 8 should take up public examination. “However, it is not mandatory for the State Governments to implement the recommendation,” he said.

Stating that failure of students would lead to drop outs in class five. Students might take up their family occupation. Public examination at 5th class will no way ensure higher quality of education, he said.

Instead, the State Government should improve the infrastructure of Government schools, employ quality teacher and implement quality teaching methodologies, he said.