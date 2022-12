December 08, 2022 11:08 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The activists in the city on Thursday demanded that Albert Victor Bridge should be declared a heritage site and maintained properly.

They said the iconic bridge across the Vaigai required proper attention and should be revamped. Experts should be consulted in order to prepare a plan to revamp it, said Vaigai Nadhi Makkal Iyakkam chief coordinator M. Rajan.