‘Declare 7 SC sub-sects as Devendrakula Velalar’

TIRUNELVELI

Urging the State government to declare seven sub-sects of Scheduled Caste as ‘Devendrakula Velalar’ and remove Devendrakula Velalar from the SC list, Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam cadre submitted a petition to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Monday.

The demand of Devendrakula Velalar is that the seven SC te sub-sects -- Kudumban, Pannadi, Kadaiyan, Pallan, Kaladi, Vathiriyan and Devendrakulathan -- should be declared Devendrakula Velalar.

Moreover, Devendrakula Velalar should be removed from the list of SCs and recognised as ‘Velan Marabinar’ for whom reservation should be given in education and employment based on their population. Highlighting these two demands, they submitted a petition to the Collector.

“Though this demand had been forwarded to the State government on various occasions, no step has been taken to accept it. Condemning it, we boycotted the recently-held Nanguneri by-poll and hosted black flags in villages where we live in large numbers,” the petitioners said.

As the TMMK cadre tried to take out a procession from a nearby point to the Collectorate to submit the petition, the police stopped the procession by erecting metal barricades since protests and demonstrations around the Collectorate are banned after the Tamirabharani tragedy in which 17 persons drowned, following violence in the rally organised in support of increased wages for Manjolai tea garden workers. However, the rallyists, holding TMMK flags, pushed aside a couple of barricades and marched towards the Collectorate.

The police stopped them at the main entrance and allowed only seven of them to submit the petition to the Collector.

“If the Tamil Nadu government continues to observe silence over our demand, we will lose our patience,” said Kanmani Maveeran, Tirunelveli urban district president of TMMK.

The Palayamkottai police registered a case against Mr. Kanmani Maaveeran and 45 others, including five women, for taking out a procession without police permission.