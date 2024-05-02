GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Decks cleared for link road project that will connect a State Highway with National Highway in Virudhunagar district

May 02, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The proposed link road was not disturbing any waterbody, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said.

The proposed link road was not disturbing any waterbody, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has cleared the decks for the implementation of a link road project that would connect a State Highway with a National Highway in Virudhunagar district.

The court was hearing petitions that challenged the implementation of the road link project. Administrative sanction had been accorded for a detailed project work for the formation of a link road between Rajapalayam-Sankarankoil-Tirunelveli State Highway to Tirumangalam-Kollam National Highway in Virudhunagar district.

The land acquisition process was completed and disbursement of compensation had started. Out of the lands situated in 73 survey numbers, compensation had already been paid to the land owners situated in 40 survey numbers. It was at this stage, the petitions were filed against the implementation of the link road project.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan observed that from the plan submitted, it could be seen that the proposed link road was not disturbing any waterbody and in fact, the link road was implemented by acquiring lands by adopting the procedures.

Major portion of the award amount was paid and the land owners had expressed their willingness with the project. Only after conducting a detailed study and obtaining the opinion of the experts, the government arrived at a conclusion to go ahead with the proposed link road at an outer area so that there can be better connectivity without affecting the existing infrastructure, which will be more beneficial to the public, the court observed.

The project which was initiated in 2018 and approved in 2022 has now been stalled in view of the litigation. Any further delay would definitely be adverse to the interest of the public and result in an increase of the project cost. The authorities can go ahead and implement the link road project, the court observed and dismissed the petitions.

