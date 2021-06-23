Decision to form Economic Advisory Council welcomed

Madurai

The Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the idea to constitute an Economic Advisory Council to bail out the State from economic crisis.

A press release from its President S. Rethinavelu said the initiative infused hopes that the State would become the ultimate investment destination.

He hoped that the 'White paper' on the State's finances to be released by Finance Minister would reveal the true financial status of the government.

Mr. Rethinavelu thanked the Chief Minister for introducing a separate annual budget for agriculture.

The announcement that more number of farmers markets would be set up in the State was a proactive initiative, which would benefit both farmers and consumers, he added.

The State government's announcement to constitute an expert committee with industrialists and bankers to offer suggestions for the revival of the MSME sector was also welcomed, he said.