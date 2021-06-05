Decision to ease restrictions welcomed

Madurai

The Agro Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the State government’s decision to ease the lockdown restrictions. Permitting the essential commodities like provisions, grocery and some of the industrial and trade-related services to resume would help these sectors.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, Agro Chamber President S. Rethinavelu thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for allowing the services of electricians, carpenters, vehicle repair workshops, plumbers and motor technicians to resume work. He hoped that the relaxations would be extended to the other sectors step by step.

The Chamber urged traders and the general public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols. The chamber said that the traders must not allow huge footfall in their shops and it must be ensured that people wear face masks and maintain physical distance. People should wash their hands regularly and follow the standard operating procedures, it said.