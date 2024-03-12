‘Decision on MLA post to Ponmudy after studying SC verdict’

March 12, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Tirunelveli

A decision on restoring the MLA post to former Minister K. Ponmudy would be taken after examining Monday’s Supreme Court verdict that stayed his conviction and sentence in a corruption case, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said on Tuesday.

During an informal chat with journalists here, Mr. Appavu, after inaugurating a photo exhibition highlighting the achievements of the State government, said Mr. Ponmudy, who was convicted by the Madras High Court, had challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court and the apex court had granted interim stay on his conviction. Hence there was a chance of him getting back his MLA post, as in the case of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal and Ghazipur MP Anzari.

After getting the copy of the Supreme Court’s verdict, the matter would be discussed with the Assembly Secretary before a decision is made, Mr. Appavu said.

On Governor R.N. Ravi’s continuing diatribe against Bishop Robert Caldwell and G.U. Pope, the Speaker said Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh had recently observed that the British rule had destroyed the Indian culture, which was being endorsed by a few more. Before the British could establish their empire, only the ‘upper caste’ had access to education and places of worship, the Speaker said. After Bishop Caldwell and G.U. Pope landed in India, the situation changed, he added.

“Though they preached Christianity, they gave free education to every citizen irrespective of their caste and religion. This is the prime reason for Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts stamping their indelible footprint in the field of education. So, none can dispute the fact that the foreigners sowed the seeds for ensuring quality education and healthcare to everyone regardless of their caste and religion,” Mr. Appavu said.

