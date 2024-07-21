ADVERTISEMENT

Decision on construction of check dam across Valaiyaru river in Theni district will be subject to feasibility, technical study, says State to HC

Published - July 21, 2024 07:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that appropriate steps would be taken with regard to the construction of a check dam across Valaiyaru river in Theni district based on a feasibility and technical study.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan observed that it was for the State government to take a call in the matter. The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by T. Kanthasoroopan of Theni district who sought a direction to the authorities to construct the check dam across Valaiyaru river for the benefit of the farmers.

The petitioner said that the people of six villages: Boothipuram, Valayathupatti, Athipatti, Manjinayakkanpatti, Koppu Uranganpatti and Valayapatti were dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. However, the residents were facing scarcity of water and were struggling to get drinking water.

If a check dam was built across the nearby Valaiyaru river, it would solve the issue of water scarcity. There was already a proposal made for the construction of a check dam across the river. However, it was not executed. Representations have also been made in this regard by the people, he said.

He said that the Public Works Department (PWD) officials had informed that the proposal regarding the building of the check dam was under consideration and they were expecting the budget allocation for making appropriate inspections for the possibilities of building the check dam. The authorities concerned are yet to take appropriate action, the petitioner said.

