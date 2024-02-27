December rain destroyed crop on 7,588 hectares in Tirunelveli district, says Collector

February 27, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The heavy downpour in mid-December destroyed crops on 7,588 hectares, including paddy raised on 2,617 hectares, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has said.

Addressing the farmers’ grievances redress meeting here on Tuesday, he said the district, which recorded surplus rainfall of 1,243.12 mm during 2023, received 70.45 mm rain during January 2024, which was 40.33% above the average for January. Till February 20, it received 5.80 mm rain which is 80.79% below the monthly average.

The December rain also destroyed grains on 4,711.30 hectares, millets on 254.20 ha, oilseeds on 5.50 ha, cotton and sugarcane on 0.65 ha. Following a survey by revenue and agriculture officials, a report has been submitted to the State government for getting relief for the affected farmers.

Moreover, details pertaining to 31.69 ha paddy destroyed in Maanur taluk on January 5 following gale and rain had also been submitted.

Subsequently, the State government released ₹8.93 crore as relief and it would be credited to the bank accounts of the affected farmers through the taluk offices.

The district suffered a loss of horticultural crops raised on 389.31 hectares – plantain and other fruits on 199.98 hectare, vegetables on 181.91 ha, turmeric on 0.65 ha, coconut on 1.07 ha and flowers on 5.77 ha. The government has subsequently released ₹68.63 lakh as relief for the affected farmers.

As storage level in the major reservoirs is satisfactory, advance ‘kar’ paddy cultivation had been taken up on 870 hectares till date. “Though ‘kar’ season in 2023 was disappointing with erratic monsoon and paddy could be cultivated only on 3,131 ha, the area of cultivation crossed 34,197 ha during ‘pisanam’ season following abundant rain during northeast monsoon. Plantain has been raised on 4,918 ha this year,” the Collector said adding that 738.32 tonnes of paddy was procured from farmers during the last ‘kar’ season.

“We have taken steps to open direct paddy procurement centres at 62 spots after the end of the ‘pisanam’ season,” he said.

Breaches in tank bunds and channels had resulted in accumulation of sand on agricultural fields on 283.22 ha and the Department of Agricultural Engineering had started work to remove it at Munneerpallam and Devanallur.

Following the heavy downpour on December 17 and 18, the widespread flooding triggered 108 breaches in 23 canals and 94 breaches in 83 irrigation tanks, all under Tamirabharani irrigation basin in Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Thisaiyanvilai taluks. Temporary restoration of the damaged canals and tanks had been completed on an outlay of ₹8.23 crore.

Under Chittar basin, breaches in 43 tanks and 32 channels were blocked. In Gothaiyar basin, breaches in seven tanks and two canals were plugged and damage in 44 tanks and 4 ‘ooranis’ under the control of Department of Rural Development were set right.

As many as 17,568 farmers had insured their crops and 11,000 of them were given crop loss benefits till mid-February.

For promoting organic farming, 10 organic farming clusters, each with the extent of 20 ha, had been selected and a subsidy of ₹12,000 per hectare was being given to the beneficiary farmers besides training them.

A total of 20,902 farmers had been given crop loans to the tune of ₹478.89 crore through cooperative and nationalised banks this fiscal and 1.65 lakh fruit-bearing tree saplings and 1.49 lakh saplings of timber value had been given to the farmers under Agro Forestry Scheme, he said.

District Forest Officer Murugan, Deputy Director of Kalakkad - Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Ambasamudram Division Ilaiyaraja and Joint Director of Agriculture G. Muruganandam participated in the meeting.

