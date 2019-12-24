December 26 annular solar eclipse: It will be an unforgettable phenomenal event, says astronomer

During the upcoming annular solar eclipse on December 26, people will have an opportunity to witness the phenomenal Bailey’s beads-red spots that occur when the rugged surface of the moon allows beads of sunlight to shine through it during the eclipse, said Robert Lucas, astronomer and former technician from the University of Sydney, Australia, here on Tuesday.

He was addressing a group of students and faculty members from Madurai and Theni districts as part of a workshop organised by India-based Neutrino Observatory and the Department of Applied Sciences of The American College.

Explaining the significance of an annular solar eclipse, Mr. Lucas said the eclipse helped the scientific community to understand and be more accurate in predicting future solar eclipses. “The recent Mercury transit on November 11 helped the scientific community in measuring the astronomical unit between sun and earth. So, these celestial events are a great opportunity for students to experiment and learn more about the subject,” he said.

“People who witness the solar eclipse will never forget the phenomenal event in their lives,” he added.

Stephen Inbanathan, head, Department of Applied Sciences of The American College, said the annular solar eclipse would help in understanding more about neutrino, a tiny elementary particle. “Several researches have shown that there has been no sizeable difference in the number of neutrinos that are emitted from the sun, before and after a solar eclipse. This proves that neutrinos can pass through any object,” he said.

The study and experiment of neutrinos also helped other fields of physics, said Satyanarayana Bheesette, scientific officer, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, an autonomous institution of the Department of Atomic Energy.

“The techniques and tools used in studying neutrino can be used in medical fields too,” he pointed out.