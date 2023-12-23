Deceased jallikattu spectator’s kin given ₹5-lakh compensation, State tells HC

December 23, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court disposed of a petition filed by a woman from Karur district after the State told the court that ₹5 lakh was deposited in her bank account and school education would be provided to her grandson free of cost.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2021 by Mookkayi, whose son, Thangaraj, was gored to death by a bull while watching jallikattu held in Kulithalai. The petitioner said the incident took place due to the negligence of authorities.

The petitioner complained that adequate medical facilities and ambulances were not arranged at the venue. She sought a direction to the authorities to provide adequate compensation to the family and free education to her grandson in a good school. The petitioner, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, said she was taking care of her grandson by working as a casual labourer.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh was told by the State that ₹5 lakh was deposited in the bank account of the petitioner. Further, the State submitted that the child was studying in a government higher secondary school, and his entire school education would be free of cost.

A communication was sent to the authorities concerned to ensure that free education was provided to the child. Taking note of the submissions, the court disposed of the petition.

