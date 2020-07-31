Deceased farmer’s family receives body after 8 days

Eight days after the death of the farmer from Vaagaikulam near Kadayam in Tenkasi district, the family of the deceased received his body on Friday following the post-mortem done by three doctors picked up by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

“We have received the body of our father,” Vasanthi, the deceased farmer’s daughter, told the waiting reporters.

Agriculturist Anaikkaraimuthu was picked up by forest personnel from his house around 11 p.m. on July 22 for allegedly erecting electric fence around his farm with illegally drawn power to check invasion of wild animals. He died the next day. Accusing the forest personnel of having beaten him to death, Anaikkaraimuthu’s family refused to accept the body. They demanded registration of murder case against the forest personnel who picked up the farmer, ₹25 lakh compensation and government job to a family member.

Even though the government announced compensation of ₹10 lakh and a government job to a family member, the family refused to accept the body. The protest became more intense with the entry of a few caste outfits and Opposition parties that had visited the bereaved family at Vaagaikulam.

When the farmer’s wife Balammal filed a petition in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking re-post-mortem of the body, investigation by CB-CID and registration of murder case against the forest personnel involved, the court hand picked Selva Murugan, head, Department of Forensic Medicine, Tirunelveli Medical College, Prasanna, Associate Professor and Sudalai Muthu, head, Department of Forensic Medicine, Thoothukudi Medical College to conduct the re-post-mortem.

Subsequently, the procedure was conducted on Friday to the satisfaction of the Court with Judicial Magistrate of Ambasamudram Karthikeyan monitoring the autopsy.

The body would be buried at Vaagaikulam, the relatives said.