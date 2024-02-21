Debts due to online trading claim life of govt. servant

February 21, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A government servant, who had incurred hefty loss in online trading, has ended his life here.

Police said Kannan, 56, of NGO Colony, who was working as Assistant Inspector in Local Administration Audit Department, did not return home after work on February 16. Hence, his wife Jayanthi, 52, a schoolteacher, filed a complaint with Perumalpuram police.

Even as they were on the lookout for Kannan, the police received information that a body was lying near Reddiyarpatti hillock on the outskirts of Palayamkottai. When the police visited the spot, they identified that the deceased was Kannan, who had apparently ended his life.

During investigation, the police found that Kannan had suffered loss in online trading which might have driven him to take the extreme decision.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline 9375493754.

