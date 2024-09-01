Deaths continue in abandoned stone quarries in Madurai district as reclamation remains only on paper

Madurai district, which is popularly known for its culture and heritage, is also known for its infamous quarry operations and the political drama that engulfed over their closure after the intervention of bureaucrats and activists.

Such closed quarries in the regions surrounding Madurai, even after a decade of winding up of quarrying activities, have not been restored to their original condition as mandated by law.

As these quarries remain abandoned and unworthy to repurpose for other activities, they stand as a testament to the damage they caused to the biodiversity of the locations.

It did not just stop at damaging the environment alone, but still continues to claim human and animal lives.

In the latest such incident at Ilangipatti near Y. Othakadai, a 36-year-old government hospital nurse S. Vanitha Banu who went to have her daily bath at the water-filled pit at one of the abandoned quarries slipped and drowned.

All efforts to rescue her were wasted as the pit was found to have many deep spots.

A resident of Ilangipatti, who does not want to be named, said that this was not the first accident which happened there. “After the quarry operations were shut down in around 2014, more than three unrecorded deaths have occurred in the quarry pits,” the resident adds.

Unlike the quarry pit at Y.Othakadai, the quarries at Ilangipatti are away from residential areas. So deaths happening there have not reached the ears of villagers and so no cases have been booked, he says.

The quarry pit at Y. Othakadai, which is facing a similar situation of repeated deaths year after year, witnessed the death of a 46-year-old man from Sakkimangalam in August 2024 who was there to paint a building located nearby.

Subsequent to his death, district administration officials inspected the spot to work out a solution to prevent any future deaths, but no steps have been taken till date.

N. Abdul Rahman Jalal, a resident of Y.Othakadai, suggested the administration to fence the area and erect warning boards to prevent entry of locals, children and visitors to the nearby temple from stepping into the waterbody.

Acting on a public interest litigation to fence the quarry area, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently ordered a notice to the district administration to respond to the demand of the litigant.

Apart from the two incidents, several such abandoned quarry pits in areas like Melur, Keelavalavu, Kambur, Keelaiyur and others have caused several deaths over the period from 2012 to 2023.

A Right To Information (RTI) Act reply on the number of deaths at quarry pits in Melur and Keelavalavu revealed that a total of seven deaths were registered in Melur police station, and eight deaths were registered in Keelavalavu station from 2012 to 2023.

An advocate from Melur B. Stalin, who sought details of the number of deaths at quarries, quoting Rule 32 of the Granite Conversation and Development Rules 1999 (Every lease holder shall undertake in a phased manner restoration, reclamation and rehabilitation of lands affected by prospecting of mining operations and shall complete this work before the conclusion of such operations and the abandonment of the granite quarry), says: “Not one of the quarry operator had followed this rule to fill up the pits that were dug to extract the resources from the rocky hills.”

In addition to this, he highlighted the Collector’s role in carrying out the restoration works and pointed out that Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, says: ‘The Collector should constitute a committee under their chairmanship called as the Reclamation, Restoration and Rehabilitation Committee containing district Collector (Chairperson), Assistant Director of Geology and Mining (Secretary), District Forest Officer, Executive Engineer, (Water Resources Department), District Environment Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board), Chief Executive Officer, District Disaster Management Authority) and the District Fire Officer.’

The key functions of the committee were to recommend policies for the reclamation, restoration and rehabilitation and its allied activities, manage, administer, supervise, monitor and review the expenditure of the Green Fund at regular intervals and approve the prioritised list of the abandoned mines of quarries in the district for undertaking reclamation, restoration and rehabilitation projects and formulate development projects.

“Committee should facilitate the promotion and better utilisation of the quarried site and make inspections and investigations necessary to ensure compliance with the provisions of the rules,” the rule says.

Looking at the number of deaths occurring because of the quarries, it was evident that no such committees were formed and no rules were followed, said Sakrudeen Ali Ahamed, an activist based in Karungalakudi, who staged a protest in 2018 in Madurai following the death of two siblings, aged 17 and 19, at one of the quarry pits near Keelaiyur.

He notes that the attitude of not caring about the state of quarries starts right from the officials allowing the quarry operators to override the rules in mining beyond the limited area.

“When an area is mined unimaginably beyond the permitted level, the restoration of such huge area was also not feasible,” he adds.

Even in 2022, a 65-year-old Perumal of Alampatti while taking bath in a quarry pit slipped into one of the holes and died, Mr. Ahamed says.

“The fire and rescue service team had to struggle for more than three hours to retrieve the body from the hole,” he noted.

Alleging that the number of registered deaths in quarry pits was far less than the total deaths, he says that many die as they slip while taking bath in the pits and many die as they get hit by the rocks inside the water and most of these cases were never registered in police stations as it has become a regular affair.

“As the areas are not restored, many youths use them as hiding spots for consuming drugs and alcohol and once they are inebriated jumping into the quarry pit becomes part of their stunt activities,” he adds.

One such an unregistered death was the death of a 13-year-old girl at Kambur panchayat near Melur. Recounting the horrific experience, the deceased’s mother R. Saraswathi said thatit was just another day in 2016 when her daughter went along with her friends to swim in a pit near their house.

“But the news that I heard after an hour changed the course of my life entirely. As my daughter went beyond a certain limit in the water, she was not certain about the depth of the area. And while trying to take a dip as part of the game they were playing, she was sucked inside the water,” she lamented.

Such unaccounted and unregistered deaths will keep happening till a permanent solution is arrived upon, she said.

When contacted, Collector M.S. Sangeetha said that the administration had taken measures to prevent quarry pit deaths and that since Y. Othakadai quarry pit was the largest one, the revenue department was working on a project to find a solution.

She said, “Though I am heading the committee to restore quarry sites, I have instructed the Madurai Additional Collector to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) under the green fund to work out the restoration ideas.”

