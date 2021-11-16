HC seeks status report in Kanniyakumari death case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nagercoil to file a status report on a petition filed by a Scheduled Caste man from Kanniyakumari district who alleged that his brother’s death was honour killing.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed the DSP, Nagercoil, to file the status report and directed the Kanniyakumari police to protect the petitioner’s family. He had sought a probe into the death of his brother.

The court passed the direction in the petition filed by S. Suman Anand of Thovalai. He said that his brother Suresh Kumar was in a relationship with N. Thanganeela. But, the woman’s family members did not accept the relationship as they belonged to different castes. He alleged that his brother was threatened by the woman’s family members and asked him not to contact her. Under these circumstances, the woman’s family members lodged a police complaint and Suresh Kumar was called for an inquiry. However, it was said that Suresh Kumar did not turn up for the inquiry. The petitioner went in search of his brother and later found him in an unconscious state with blood and injuries all over the body, he said.

He said that he took his brother to a nearby clinic and later to the Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital in Nagercoil, where the doctors informed him that Suresh Kumar was dead. He alleged that his brother was killed by the woman’s family. The police had told the petitioner’s family members that Suresh Kumar had committed suicide. During the course of the hearing in the case, the State submitted that CCTV footage was available in the case and sought time to file a status report. The case was adjourned till November 29.

