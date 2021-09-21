Man hacked to death

Devakottai

21 September 2021 21:40 IST

Kathiravan, 40, of Devakottai, Devakottai union general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party, was hacked to death by two persons at a fast food restaurant at Kavanavayal junction on Tuesday night.

Sivaganga Superintendent of Police T. Senthil Kumar said the murder was an outcome of personal enmity of the deceased with the accused, identified as Periyasamy.

“Both of them were relatives and had worked in Malaysia where they had developed enmity. When they accidentally met at a fast food shop, they had a wordy quarrel following which Periyasamy assaulted him with a machete,” the SP said.

Kathiravan, who is involved in real-estate business, went to the restaurant on Tiruchi-Rameswaram by-pass road where Periyasamy and his associate, Veerapandi, had come. After the assault, Kathiravan was rushed to the Government hospital here where he succumbed to injuries. The police are on the lookout for the accused.