Death penalty to man for killing pregnant wife

The Additional Sessions Fast Track Court judge A Abdul Kadhar on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a man, who had murdered his wife suspecting fidelity.
According to the prosecution, Suresh, 31, of Gandhi Nagar Colony at Chinnamanur married Karpagavalli, 19, in 2015. The couple had two girl children. When she was pregnant for the third time, Suresh suspected the fidelity of his wife and strangled her with her ‘mangalsutra.’ The post-mortem reports revealed that he had hurt her with cigarette butts on her chest and injured her abdominal parts in which she had suffered multiple injuries.
The police registered cases under IPC Sections 302 and 316. According to the Additional Public Prosecutor A Vellaichami, 20 witnesses were examined. Since the heinous crime was reported within seven years of marriage, the investigation was entrusted with a DSP rank officer, said Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi.
The judge observed that the victim had not only suffered mental and physical torture in the hands of her husband but also died while carrying a foetus. To put an end to such a cruelty, the Supreme Court had delivered capital punishment.
The Bodinayakkanur subdivision DSP Parthiban, who was the investigation officer, said the police took Suresh to the Madurai Central Prison, soon after the judgement was pronounced.
