Death toll up

Death toll in Sunday’s lightning striking incident at Nerinjipatti village near Kamudi rose to two after Arunchalam died at the hospital on Monday.

The police said that Arunachalam and Muthulakshmi were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Sivaganga after lightning struck them while they were working in the farm.

Karpagavalli was killed on Sunday and the condition of Muthulakshmi continued to be critical.

One killed in fire accident

A worker, C. Chinna Muniyappan (60), was killed in an explosion at an amorces unit at Saraswathipalayam here on Monday.

The police said that the deceased was involved in handling the chemicals in the unit making roll caps when fire triggered an explosion, in which he was thrown away. He died on the spot at around 2.30 p.m. The working shed was partially damaged. Sivakasi Town police are investigating.

Retired SSI attacked

A retired special sub-inspector of police suffered multiple cut injuries on Sunday.

The police said that Srinivasan (67), who retired from service, had enmity with one Velu (65) of Rajapalayam in connection with money transaction.

Velu went to Srinivasan’s house on South Car Street and attacked with a machete.

The victim has been admitted to the Government Hospital. Srivilliputtur Town police are investigating.