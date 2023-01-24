ADVERTISEMENT

Death toll in three fireworks accidents in Virudhunagar district goes up to 10

January 24, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Ten workers have been killed in three fire accidents reported in as many fireworks units in Virudhunagar district in the last 10 days.

The death toll in Baby Fireworks in Thayalpatti where an explosion during filling of chemicals while making rockets on February 19 has increased to five with the death of one M. Rajkumar, 38, in Madurai on Tuesday. On the day of the blast, K. Muneeswari, 30, and Sankar, 55, were killed on the spot. Others who were killed in the same accident are: S. Karuppasamy, son of the deceased Sankar and M. Marimuthu, 34.

Already, two workers of Vijaya Fireworks at Sengamalapatti - G. Ravi, 60, and P. Jayaraj, 70, -- were killed in a similar fire accident reported on the same day - January 19.

Earlier, three workers, all from Madhya Pradesh, who sustained severe burn injuries in another fire accident that was reported at A.V.M. Pyrotech Fireworks in Sanakulam in Elayirampannai on January 14 succumbed to injuries in the subsequent days.

Virudhunagar district administration has formed flying squads to check flouting of safety measures in fireworks units.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has warned of stringent action, including detention under Goondas Act, if gross safety violations like leasing out of fireworks units were found.

CONNECT WITH US