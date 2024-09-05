Death toll in firecrackers unit explosion rose to four

Death toll in Kurippankulam firecrackers manufacturing unit explosion has risen to four as an injured died at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the explosion in the firecrackers manufacturing unit and the adjoining godown at Kurippankulam near Nazareth on August 31 killed instantly Kannan, 28, and Vijay, 26, of the same area. S. Prashant, 25, V. Selvam, 25, Chendurkani and Muthumari were admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital with serious burns.

The entire building in which the firecrackers were being manufactured for Dusara and Deepavali celebrations was shattered in the impact of the explosion.

While Selvam died a couple of days ago, Prashant succumbed to his burns on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.