Death toll in building collapse rises to three; owner arrested

MADURAI

With the death of P. Balu from Ayyampatti, the death toll of victims in the building collapse in Chekanoorani rose to three here on Saturday.

The 55-year-old was brought dead to hospital at around 4 a.m. after members of the fire and rescue services searched the two-storied building. The building on Pasumpon street collapsed at around 5.30 p.m. on Friday after a sharp crack was heard and the roof gave way.

A total of seven workers were located on the first floor at the time of the incident, said B. Rajesh, 30, one of the injured workers.

I. Kasinathan, 32, and N. Arun Kumar, 21, were found buried in debris. The other workers were rushed to the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative Ward of Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.

While B. Rajesh, 30, M. Murugan, 26, and P. Karthik, 28, escaped with minor injuries, S. Muthupandi, 32, continued to remain critical at the GRH, said Dean K. Vanitha. A senior doctor from the hospital said that both his legs had to be amputated as they had crush injuries and lacerations in the right thigh.

Mr. Rajesh told The Hindu that he immediately jumped out of the building when he heard the crack. “Some others could not escape and that was sad. All of us were friends who would inform each other if any work came by,” he said.

He said that the building was constructed around a year ago but the brick base was made of poor quality. The seven workers were at the site for finishing purposes, he said.

R. Madhubala, his wife, said that their four-member family survived on Mr. Rajesh’s ₹ 600 income a day. “We can only hope for full recovery in about three months,’” she said.

A case was registered by the Chekkanoorani police against the owner M. Mathavan, 43, a resident of Mullai Nagar under Sections 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar visited the families of the deceased and the injured at the GRH and promised ex-gratia payment under the Chief Minister's Accident Relief Fund. He also inspected the site where the accident took place along with Collector T.S. Rajasekar.

“Immediately after the information was received, members of the police, fire and rescue services and revenue departments were on the field. A medical team was formed. All steps are being taken to provide medical care to the victims,” the Minister said.

When asked about vigilance regarding unapproved building constructions, the Minister said that such incidents serve as a reminder to the public.

“More inspections are due and the owner was arrested. An enquiry was ordered,” he said.