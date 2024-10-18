GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Death sentence to four referred to HC

Updated - October 18, 2024 08:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hearing a referred trial, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to four persons awarded death sentence by the Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act Cases in Tirunelveli for the murder of three Scheduled Caste men.

A Division Bench of Justices C.V. Karthikeyan and R. Poornima ordered notice to Ponnumani, Gurusamy, Muthukrishnan and Kaliraj who were awarded death sentence by the trial court and sought to ascertain whether appeals had been preferred against the trial court verdict. The matter was posted for hearing to November 11.

The special court awarded death sentence to the four persons and life imprisonment to seven others for murdering three Scheduled Caste men at Udaippankulam under Thiruvenkatam police station limits in Tenkasi district in June 2014.

The case of the prosecution was that Kaliraj, Venugopal and Murugan from Udaippankulam, all belonging to a Scheduled Caste, had previous enmity with the members of an intermediate caste from the same village. An armed gang attacked and murdered Kaliraj, Venugopal and Murugan.

Special Court Judge K. Suresh Kumar awarded death sentence to Ponnumani, Gurusamy, Muthukrishnan and Kaliraj and imposed a fine of ₹1.25 lakh each on them. The judge awarded life imprisonment to seven others and slapped a fine of ₹.1.15 lakh each on them.

Published - October 18, 2024 08:27 pm IST

