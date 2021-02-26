Death sentence referred to High Court

Madurai

The death sentence awarded by Pudukottai Mahila Court to a 34-year-old man from Gujarat for the sexual assault and murder of an intellectually disabled 17-year-old boy was referred to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday, for confirmation of the sentence. The incident took place in December 2019.

A Division Bench of Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and G. Ilangovan ordered notice to the State in the referred trial and adjourned the hearing. The 34-year-old man Thanish Patel, a heavy vehicle operator in a private crusher unit near Kolathur, had kidnapped the boy and sexually assaulted him. The boy suffered grievous injuries due to the assault.

The boy underwent treatment for 20 days at Pudukottai Medical College Hospital but succumbed to the injuries. The Keeranur All Women Police arrested Thanish Patel and registered a case against him under the POCSO Act. The Mahila Court had directed the government to pay a compensation of ₹ 3 lakh to the family of the victim.