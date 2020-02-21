Death sentence referred to High Court

21 February 2020 21:11 IST

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered notice to the State on Friday hearing a referred trial on the death sentence awarded to two men by a trial court for robbing, sexually assaulting and murdering a primary health centre nurse in Kallidaikurichi in 2008.

A Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi ordered notice and adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks. The Mahila Court in Tirunelveli had awarded death sentences to C. Vasanthakumar and M. Rajesh for the sexual assault and murder of Thamizh Selvi, a widow.

According to the prosecution, the two men sexually assaulted and murdered the woman, who was staying alone since her son was studying at a college in Coimbatore. The duo also stole gold ornaments worth ₹1.40 lakh from her house.

Kallidaikurichi police registered a case and nabbed C. Vasanthakumar, M. Rajesh, M. Karthik and Mahendran in connection with the case. However, Karthik and Mahendran were acquitted from the charges. The trial court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the men.