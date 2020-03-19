Madurai

Death sentence referred to HC

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered notice to the State on Thursday while hearing a referred trial on the death sentence awarded to a 36- year-old man from Tenkasi district for murdering three members of a family in 2016.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi adjourned the hearing in the case till April 2. An Additional Sessions Court in Tenkasi had awarded death sentence to history-sheeter N. Muthuraj alias Andavar of Nettor near Alangulam for the triple murder.

The case of the prosecution was that Muthuraj hacked to death G. Petchithai and her daughter G. Mari on February 12, 2016, after Petchithai had filed a police complaint against him.

After murdering the women, Muthuraj was said have spotted Govindasamy, one of the family members of Petchithai, who had taken the cattle out for grazing, and hacked him to death as well.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 8:34:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/death-sentence-referred-to-hc-madurai-tenkasi/article31110186.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY