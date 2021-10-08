Madurai

Death sentence referred to HC for confirmation

Madurai

The death sentence awarded by the Pudukkottai Mahila Court to a man who beheaded his mother in 2018 at Maravanpatti in Pudukkottai district owing to a property dispute has been referred to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for confirmation of the sentence.

A Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and J. Nisha Banu ordered notice to the man T. Anand. He is said to have beheaded his mother T. Tilaka Rani at a bus stop in the village and then surrendered before the Village Administrative Officer. The Malaiyur police booked a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 8:26:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/death-sentence-referred-to-hc-for-confirmation/article36899872.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY