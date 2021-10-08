Death sentence referred to HC for confirmation

Madurai

The death sentence awarded by the Pudukkottai Mahila Court to a man who beheaded his mother in 2018 at Maravanpatti in Pudukkottai district owing to a property dispute has been referred to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for confirmation of the sentence.

A Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and J. Nisha Banu ordered notice to the man T. Anand. He is said to have beheaded his mother T. Tilaka Rani at a bus stop in the village and then surrendered before the Village Administrative Officer. The Malaiyur police booked a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.