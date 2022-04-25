Death sentence imposed on history sheeter referred to High Court for confirmation

The death sentence imposed on history sheeter ‘Kattai’ Raja by an Additional Sessions court at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district has been referred to Madurai Bench of the Madras High for confirmation of the sentence.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and N. Sathish Kumar ordered notice to the State and posted the case for hearing on June 8. The sessions court imposed the death sentence on the main accused ‘Kattai Raja’ in a 2013 murder case. It was said that he and four others had murdered one S. Senthilnathan following a dispute over financial transactions in 2013. The Patteeswaram police had registered a case in this regard.

Arumugam and Selvam, two accomplices of ‘Kattai’ Raja, were awarded life sentences in the case. Two other accused Mariappan and Manoharan died during the pendency of the trial in the murder case. There are 11 murder cases registered against ‘Kattai’ Raja.