‘Death rate is more in Madurai than Chennai’

Su. Venkatesan, MP, has asked Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to clarify as to why Madurai district was reporting double the number COVID-19 deaths compared to Chennai.

In a statement, he said when Chennai had 3,000 patients, it reported 24 deaths. However, with a similar number of infected patients, Madurai had recorded 51 deaths. When Chennai registered 42 deaths as the number of positive cases rose to 5,000, Madurai reported 86 deaths with the same number of infections.

"Why is the the same disease causing 200% deaths in Madurai? We cannot take the fatality rate in Madurai as just caused by COVID-19,” the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said adding “the higher death rate in Madurai could be due to shortcomings and carelessness of the district administration.”

Ambulances diverted

He found fault with the State government for having diverted ambulances from southern districts to Chennai, through oral instructions, when the COVID-19 infection was peaking in the State capital. Forty ambulances from Madurai and neighbouring districts, along with 200 employees, were taken to Chennai.

There was nothing wrong in the move as it was to meet the emergency requirements of Chennai. However, even after the number of cases in Madurai and other districts witnessed a sudden surge in the last two weeks, the ambulances and the employees have not returned to the southern districts, the MP said.

Dearth of ambulances had put the people of southern districts to untold sufferings as patients had to wait for four to five hours to be picked up. Ambulances called in the late evenings arrived only in the mornings.

An ambulance from as far as Elumalai in westernmost part of Madurai district is sent to pick up a patient in Sakkimangalam in the easternmost part. Besides, the very ambulance that dropped a COVID-19 positive patient in the hospital, picked up anothert recovered from the infection without disinfection of the vehicle. The State government should send all the ambulances back to the southern districts immediately, he said.

Stating that the number of testings in Madurai were not increased to its proportionate need, he said if 3,000 tests were done every day, the rate of infection could be checked. The Chief Minister should find out whether the problem was in tracing the infected or in taking the patients to hospitals or in providing proper treatment to them and set everything right to reduce the number of deaths in Madurai, he said.