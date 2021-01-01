Death of woman constable; two held

Dindigul

01 January 2021 20:28 IST

The Dindigul police arrested two persons including a pastor in connection with the death of a woman constable a fortnight ago.

Annai Indra (38) wife of Palraj was working in the All Women Police Station as a constable. About two years ago, when she had told her husband about her intention to convert, he had opposed the idea. As a result, they separated. The couple had two girl children.

Under such circumstances, Indra moved to a rented house in Treasury Colony from Pattiveeranpatti and lived with her elder sister Vasuki (47). In October 2020, she applied for medical leave and should have joined duty in December 2020. As she did not report for work, when two women police visited Indra’s house, an unpleasant smell forced them to check the dwelling.

After checking, they found Indra had actually died on December 7 and that the body was kept in the house covered with a cloth. Her sister had reportedly told the police that Indra was ‘sleeping’ and would wake up soon. During the confession, the police also unravelled that the Pastor, identified as Sudarsanam (45) lived in the house.

As the body had highly decomposed, post-mortem was conducted on the spot. Thadicombu police registered cases under IPC Sections including 176, 304A, 406 and 420 and arrested Vasuki and Sudarsanam. Further investigation is on.

A senior officer said that Indra had in a letter, citing medical grounds, sought for voluntary retirement from service. From the All Women Police Station, she was shifted to the control room.